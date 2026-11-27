Rheinmetall ETR: RHM has lowered its 2030 revenue target to between €33 billion and €37 billion from a previous organic ambition of €45 billion, citing project delays, a canceled naval program and more cautious ammunition capacity plans.

Armin Papperger told investors that the revised range includes buffers for potential supply-chain problems and contract delays. He stressed that the 2030 figures are targets rather than formal guidance. The company expects to issue guidance for 2027 in the first quarter of next year.

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Rheinmetall continues to target an operating margin of about 20% in 2030. Chief Financial Officer Klaus Neumann also reaffirmed a cash-conversion target of 50% for that year, supported by an expected decline in capital spending and improvements in working-capital management.

Delays Prompt More Cautious Planning

Papperger identified three factors behind the company’s recent setbacks: the cancellation of the F126 naval program, delays in negotiating the Arminius vehicle contract and disruptions following an explosion in Murcia, Spain, and a small fire in South Africa. He said the F126 and Arminius issues each had an impact of about €300 million.

The company also delayed an artillery pilot lot into next year, leaving approximately 80,000 rounds at Unterlüß that it could not sell, he said.

On Arminius, Papperger said Rheinmetall was negotiating pricing with the German government and expected the contract next year rather than this year. He put the total project value at approximately €17.5 billion to €18 billion, with more than €12 billion for Rheinmetall. The company has already committed to investments of nearly €800 million, though he said the full amount had not yet been paid out.

The 2030 vehicle-systems revenue target was reduced to €11 billion to €13 billion from €13 billion to €15 billion. Papperger described the reduction as a buffer rather than the result of missing contracts. Neumann said the company had received a call-down for another 66 Lynx vehicles for Romania, with delivery scheduled for 2028 through 2030.

Ammunition Capacity and Cash Flow

Rheinmetall plans to build artillery capacity of approximately 1 million to 1.1 million rounds, down from an earlier plan of up to 1.5 million. Papperger said the company expects to shift its planned mix to roughly 90% long-range rounds from an earlier assumption of a 50-50 split between long- and short-range ammunition.

Long-range rounds generally command higher prices, he said, while the lower capacity target means Rheinmetall will not need to invest in another powder plant. Chief Operating Officer René Gansauge said the company could change the mix if customers requested more short-range ammunition.

Neumann said Rheinmetall lowered its 2026 cash-flow guidance from a cash-conversion rate above 40% to positive cash flow because an expected Arminius prepayment will no longer arrive this year. He declined to provide a 2027 cash-flow forecast before the company’s formal guidance.

The CFO said Rheinmetall was on track for more than €13 billion in revenue in 2026 at an operating margin of 18.5%. Its order backlog stood at around €18 billion, providing visibility for the next two years, he said.

Digital and Naval Businesses

Rheinmetall reduced its 2030 Digital Systems revenue target to €7 billion to €9 billion from €8 billion to €10 billion. Digital Systems CEO Timo Haas said the company is pursuing a German military satellite-communications opportunity with OHB, while a separate reconnaissance contract through its joint venture with ICEYE provides information as a service.

Haas said the TaWAN communications contract remains in place despite budget-accounting measures and some delays tied to customer-requested technical changes. He said an amendment negotiated during the week could add potential value of several hundred million euros.

For Naval Systems, Rheinmetall lowered its 2030 revenue target to €3.5 billion to €4 billion, citing the F126 cancellation. Naval Systems CEO Tim Wagner said discussions involving the government and participating companies were ongoing, but declined to discuss potential compensation in detail.

Wagner said the naval business expects more than €1 billion in revenue for 2026, covering 10 months since it joined Rheinmetall, and has a backlog of roughly €4 billion. He also said the company sees opportunities for its GMF 140 frigate in international markets, including the United States.

About Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides firepower and protection solutions, such as weapons and munition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services.

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