Rogers Communication NYSE: RCI is in early talks with prospective investors about selling a minority stake in its sports assets, with the aim of raising CAD 5 billion to CAD 8 billion and reducing debt, Chief Financial Officer Glenn Brandt said at a telecom industry event.

Brandt said the company continues to look at selling 20% to 30% of the combined sports portfolio to institutional investors, but declined to provide an updated valuation. The range is intended to communicate that Rogers is not seeking to give up control and reflects league rules that generally limit combined institutional ownership of a franchise to 30%, he said.

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“We are engaging with prospective investors. We are at the, I would say, the starting point of engaging with them,” Brandt said. “We've had talks. They're getting information. And so we'll see where it goes.”

Sports stake and leverage

Brandt said Rogers had received substantial interest in the assets, which he described as including five major sports franchises in Toronto alongside Sportsnet and Sportsnet+. He said the company would let the market determine the portfolio’s value, rather than reiterate a previous CAD 25 billion marker.

The CFO said a transaction would both strengthen the balance sheet and help make the value of the sports assets more visible to investors. Rogers’ leverage is currently about four times, he said, and CAD 5 billion in proceeds would reduce it by about half a turn. His longer-term goal is to bring leverage below three times, back to where it stood before the Rogers-Shaw transaction.

Brandt said individual investors would not be subject to the institutional ownership limit, but cautioned against assuming Rogers would sell 30% to institutions and then add other investors. He expects the proposed 20% to 30% range to generate sufficient proceeds.

Bank funding and capital spending

Rogers also plans to reduce its reported leverage through the deconsolidation of Rogers Bank’s funding and startup losses for leverage purposes, Brandt said. He clarified that the company is not planning a sale of the bank.

The bank has established a CAD 1 billion accounts receivable securitization program, which Brandt said will fund its receivables and allow capital previously supplied by Rogers to return to the parent. He estimated the change would reduce Rogers’ leverage by 0.1 to 0.2 turns.

Brandt also said Rogers expects its lower capital spending level to be sustainable. The company’s 2026 capital expenditure guidance is CAD 2.5 billion to CAD 2.7 billion, and investors should use a similar order of magnitude for 2027 and the following few years, he said.

Wireless competition and cable costs

In wireless, Brandt described a quieter market and a more constructive competitive environment than in the first quarter. He said aggressive discounting early in the year led to customer churn and lower prices, while Rogers has since focused more on service features, bundles and additional-line offers.

Brandt said the average revenue per user on incoming service contracts was up 8% year over year in the third quarter, a trend he had seen continue into the fourth quarter. He also said a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission fee directive weighed on revenue growth in the third quarter. Rogers is working to offset the effect through charges for services such as delivery and optional in-store phone setup, he said.

On cable, Brandt said further margin opportunities include adjusting media content costs as more customers choose broadband without cable television and moving more customer interactions online.

Asked about Quebecor’s proposal to acquire Telus, Brandt declined to speculate on the outcome. He said the proposal would involve substantial regulatory and Competition Bureau scrutiny, drawing a comparison with the review Rogers faced during its Shaw transaction.

About Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. is a Canadian communications and media company headquartered in Toronto. Founded by Ted Rogers in 1960, the company serves consumers and businesses across Canada. Its telecommunications operations provide wireless voice and data services, internet access, cable television and home phone services. Rogers offers wireless services through brands including Rogers, Fido and Chatr. The company also operates media businesses, including Sportsnet, Citytv, OMNI Television and radio stations.

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