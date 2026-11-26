Syndax Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: SNDX executives defended the company’s position in the competitive menin inhibitor market, pointing to forthcoming leukemia data and ongoing frontline trials as investors assess a rival treatment.

Speaking at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, CEO Michael Metzger said the market reaction to an abstract on a competing drug was “overblown.” He argued that combinations for newly diagnosed patients represent a major opportunity for Revuforj, Syndax’s approved leukemia treatment.

Chief Medical Officer Nick Botwood said Syndax expects 14 abstracts and seven oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) congress, including data on frontline combinations, real-world use and maintenance treatment after transplant.

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Executives discuss competing data

Botwood cautioned against directly comparing an abstract on Johnson & Johnson’s bleximenib with Syndax’s earlier AUGMENT study of Revuforj, also known as revumenib. He said the studies involved patients treated at different times and potentially in different regions, with differences in prior treatment history that could affect outcomes.

In AUGMENT, 75% of patients had previously received venetoclax, Botwood said. Among the 25% who had not, the combined complete remission and complete remission with partial hematologic recovery rate was 44%. He said investors should examine prior treatment exposure, the number of prior therapies, transplant rates and how the competitor defined patients evaluable for efficacy.

Botwood described bleximenib’s initial data as impressive but said more information was needed, including on adverse events and its use with chemotherapy. He said Revuforj’s shorter half-life could help clinicians manage adverse events when therapy is interrupted.

Frontline trials in focus

Metzger highlighted updated Beat AML combination data in 82 patients, citing a complete remission rate close to 70% and an overall response rate of 90%. He compared the results favorably with historical data from the VIALE-A study and said the combination did not add substantial toxicity to venetoclax and azacitidine. The figures he discussed were not presented as results of a head-to-head trial.

Botwood said the randomized EVOLVE-2 frontline study began in May 2025 and has several hundred sites active and enrolling. Syndax has not provided specific timelines, he said, citing competition, but is optimistic about the possibility of accelerated approval based on complete remission.

The company is also enrolling patients in REVEAL, a Phase 3 study combining Revuforj with intensive chemotherapy. Botwood said Syndax expects to present a larger and more mature Phase 1 dataset at ASH than was available in the abstract.

One of REVEAL’s dual primary endpoints measures complete remission without detectable measurable residual disease in bone marrow. Botwood said that endpoint has not yet been used for regulatory approval and that Syndax is working with health authorities on data that could support its use for accelerated approval.

Maintenance use and commercial outlook

Metzger said more patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A- or NPM1-associated disease are receiving transplants, with some subsequently returning to Revuforj as maintenance therapy. He estimated that 60% of transplanted KMT2A patients and 50% of transplanted NPM1 patients receive maintenance, and said longer treatment duration could support recurring revenue.

Both executives emphasized that maintenance is not in Revuforj’s label and that Syndax does not promote it for that use. Botwood said the decision rests with physicians and patients. He pointed to an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 maintenance study and the MAINTAIN study, a collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute comparing maintenance with placebo.

Metzger said Syndax has more than 80% of revenue in the relapsed or refractory market and described its position in new patient starts as dominant. He also said the company expects to bring two pipeline assets—an allosteric EGFR inhibitor and a next-generation menin inhibitor for myelofibrosis—into the clinic in 2027.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer and related serious diseases. Its research programs include therapies that target cancer-driving pathways, including menin and the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R). The company's medicines include Revuforj (revumenib), approved in the United States for certain adults and children aged one year and older with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia involving a KMT2A translocation.

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