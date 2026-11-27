Trustpilot Group LON: TRST said new sales in North America rose 76% year over year in the first half of 2026, as the customer review platform expanded its work with larger businesses and benefited from interest in artificial intelligence.

Chief Executive Officer Adrian Blair said North America accounted for more than a third of the group’s new business sales in the period, up from 17% four years earlier. The region also contributed roughly seven times more to group annual recurring revenue growth than it did in the first half of 2022, he said.

Blair said the company plans to continue investing in the U.S. in 2027, while maintaining its existing group guidance: long-term revenue growth in the mid-teens, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% by 2028 and 30% by 2030. He stressed that the strategy presentation did not change those targets.

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Enterprise customers and retention

Sales productivity in North America has roughly doubled over four years, Blair said, citing improved customer retention, stronger enterprise sales and a more focused approach to specific industries.

The gap between North American and group net revenue retention narrowed to 1.3 percentage points in the first half of 2026, he said. Trustpilot reported group net revenue retention of 101% for the period, alongside gross retention of 87%.

Blair attributed the improvement to factors including better customer service, pricing discipline, product development and a shift toward larger customers. Annual recurring revenue from North American customers paying more than $20,000 a year increased approximately 361% over four years, he said.

Average contract value for customers in that segment remains lower than in the U.K., though Blair said an increasing number of U.S. customers pay six-figure amounts, with some paying as much as $500,000.

AI and industry focus

Vinny Petrillo, Trustpilot’s vice president for North America, said AI has become a central part of customer discussions as AI tools cite Trustpilot reviews. Blair said AI was a significant reason Expedia became a Trustpilot customer in the first half of 2026.

Trustpilot also reported a 50% year-over-year increase in organic reviews left for North American businesses. Blair said approximately 85% of businesses acquired as North American customers in 2026 to date already had unprompted reviews on the platform.

Petrillo said the company has focused on industries where trust is particularly important, including finance, insurance, online education and travel. He cited Western Union as an example of an enterprise relationship that expanded from a U.S. pilot into additional products and European markets, resulting in a three-year contract.

Blair said multi-year agreements remain a small proportion of overall annual contract value, but are becoming more common among enterprise customers. He added that Trustpilot typically does not displace another reviews provider when winning an enterprise deal and often works alongside private customer-feedback tools.

Investment and market opportunity

Trustpilot estimates it has reached less than 1% of its overall serviceable addressable market in North America and about 3% in financial services, Blair said. He estimated comparable penetration in the U.K. at 5%.

The company has 186 employees in North America, with offices in New York and Denver. Blair said Trustpilot does not plan to open additional offices, but intends to place enterprise representatives in more regions so they can meet customers in person.

Asked about profitability, Blair said there was no structural reason North America could not eventually reach U.K.-like contribution margins, though the company does not provide market-level margin guidance. He said the ratio of customer lifetime value to acquisition cost in North America has roughly doubled over four years, improving the return on investment in the region.

About Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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