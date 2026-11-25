Vanda Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: VNDA expects to launch its newly approved antipsychotic BYSANTI by the end of 2026, while awaiting a December regulatory decision on another potential product and pursuing an expanded use for its motion sickness drug NEREUS.

At a Jefferies event, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Kevin Moran outlined the company’s path toward a goal of $1 billion in annual revenue by 2030. The target depends in part on a successful BYSANTI launch and its potential approval for major depressive disorder, or MDD.

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Vanda reported approximately $70 million in third-quarter revenue, up 24% from a year earlier and 38% from the second quarter, Moran said. Operating expenses were about $93 million, down 18% sequentially, and the company ended the quarter with $140 million in cash.

BYSANTI transition is central to revenue goal

Moran said Vanda’s 2030 goal comprises $750 million from its psychiatry portfolio and $250 million from other products. He estimated that 2026 revenue from Fanapt, its existing antipsychotic, would range from $140 million to $160 million.

BYSANTI is approved for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Moran said it is the active metabolite of Fanapt and that the two drugs are bioequivalent. He expects Fanapt to face generic competition in November 2027.

Vanda plans to shift its commercial focus from Fanapt to BYSANTI and expects BYSANTI’s net price to be about twice that of Fanapt, Moran said. The company intends to use its existing psychiatry sales force of approximately 300 representatives to support both products initially, before placing greater emphasis on BYSANTI.

Moran said the company expects a Phase 3 readout for BYSANTI in MDD in the first half of 2027. If the study succeeds, Vanda hopes the indication could be added to the drug’s label in 2028. He cautioned that the company has no MDD data for either Fanapt or BYSANTI, but said evidence of an effect among drugs in the same class supports the trial.

NEREUS expansion and FDA decision

Vanda launched NEREUS for motion sickness in May, offering it through insurance and directly to consumers paying cash. Moran said the drug has a wholesale acquisition cost of $255 per pill and a cash price of $85 per pill.

The company is also studying NEREUS for vomiting associated with GLP-1 treatment. Moran said a Phase 3 trial confirmed the effect observed in an earlier study, though with a smaller magnitude. In the Phase 2 trial, about 60% of patients taking Wegovy with placebo vomited, compared with about 30% of those taking Wegovy with NEREUS, he said.

Vanda plans to meet with the Food and Drug Administration about a supplemental application but has not disclosed the meeting date or filing timeline. Moran said the indication could potentially be added to the label as early as 2028.

Separately, the FDA has a December 12 target decision date for imsidolimab in generalized pustular psoriasis, a rare form of psoriasis. If approved, Vanda wants to launch as quickly as possible and at least by the first half of 2027, Moran said.

Spending and cash outlook

Vanda has not provided a profitability forecast. Moran said expenses should begin to moderate as spending on clinical trials, launch infrastructure and commercial supply winds down. He said the company’s cash balance is sufficient to fund operations through at least the end of 2027.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for central nervous system disorders and other conditions. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company was founded in 2003. Its commercial products include Fanapt (iloperidone), approved in the United States for schizophrenia and acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, and Hetlioz (tasimelteon), used to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and nighttime sleep disturbances associated with Smith-Magenis syndrome.

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