Veracyte NASDAQ: VCYT executives said a slowdown in prostate cancer test growth, rather than a significant loss of market share, drove the company’s revised outlook for its Decipher business, even as revenue and profitability were strong in the third quarter.

Speaking at the Stephens conference, Chief Commercial Officer John Leite said Decipher fell short of expectations by 1,000 reports in the quarter. The shortfall reflected slower biomarker adoption in low-risk patients, a return toward historical growth rates after earlier guideline changes boosted demand, and competition for physicians’ attention from digital pathology artificial intelligence providers.

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VP of Financial Planning and Analysis Tristan Ribar said the guideline-driven surge and subsequent normalization represented the largest change from Veracyte’s prior assumptions. Slower growth in the low-risk market was the second-largest factor, followed by competitive pressure.

Despite the Decipher shortfall, total third-quarter revenue rose 15%, while volume for the Afirma test grew 12%, Ribar said. Adjusted EBITDA was 27% in the quarter.

Decipher growth and competition

Leite said guideline updates in 2023 and 2024 helped lift Decipher growth to as many as 20,000 incremental cases on an annual basis, compared with a prior pace of roughly 12,000 to 15,000. Veracyte has reset expectations around a floor of 12,000 incremental cases, based on its existing business and evidence.

Ribar said that baseline assumes modest additions to the sales team but excludes the planned increase in sales support and potential clinical or guideline catalysts. He said roughly 80% of the expected growth would come from adding physicians and 20% from greater utilization.

Leite said digital pathology competitors have expanded their sales forces, particularly around high-volume accounts. Physicians often order those tests alongside Decipher, and conflicting results can prompt discussions that take time away from Veracyte representatives’ sales efforts, he said. The company has not seen significant market-share shifts, Leite added.

Ribar clarified that Veracyte’s planned 30% increase concerns sales-support personnel, not a 30% increase in total Decipher sales and marketing spending.

Evidence and Prosigna outlook

Veracyte is awaiting results from two prospective studies, G-MAJOR and GENIE Aerospace, intended to support Decipher’s use in selecting low-risk patients for active surveillance. Leite said results are expected to begin appearing in 2027, with 2028 a likely timeline for published manuscripts and potential guideline consideration.

For metastatic disease, Leite said the company is waiting for ENZAMET results presented at a medical conference to be published in a manuscript. He said guideline updates could support use of Decipher in that setting, where penetration remains low.

For the breast cancer test Prosigna, Leite said publication of the OPTIMA study, expected in 2027, could support growth. He expects potential guideline changes in late 2027 or early 2028, while noting that Veracyte does not control the timing or language.

Ribar said Veracyte believes Prosigna could address a market of 225,000 patients. Capturing 10% would provide a strong financial return given the investment required, he said, but would fall short of the company’s expectations for the product.

Investment and margins

Ribar said Veracyte’s 2027 outlook includes double-digit testing volume growth but faces revenue headwinds from the normalization of prior-period collections. The outlook does not assume future prior-period collections, which he described as difficult to predict.

He attributed the expected decline in adjusted EBITDA margin from more than 26% this year to 22% next year partly to spending that was delayed during the first three quarters and is expected to continue into 2027. Veracyte also plans to invest in sales support, Prosigna, and clinical and research capabilities.

Ribar said the company expects to exit 2027 at a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin but has not provided 2028 guidance.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. is a genomic diagnostics company that develops tests to help clinicians diagnose disease and guide treatment decisions, with a focus on cancer and other complex conditions. Its tests analyze biological samples to provide information that can help distinguish between conditions and assess disease risk. The company's portfolio includes Afirma for thyroid nodule assessment, Decipher for prostate cancer, Prosigna for breast cancer, and Percepta for lung cancer. Veracyte also offers Envisia, a genomic test that supports the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other forms of interstitial lung disease.

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