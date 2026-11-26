U.S. apartment market fundamentals are improving, but higher interest rates and hesitant equity investors are limiting the rebound in property sales, rental housing economist Jay Parsons said during a discussion involving Walker & Dunlop NYSE: WD.

Parsons, an advisor and speaker at Jay Parsons Research, said the current multifamily market differs substantially from the global financial crisis. He described today’s challenges as concentrated in equity capital and excess supply, rather than a broad shortage of debt financing.

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“The debt is out there,” Parsons said. “It’s not cheap, it’s not easy, it’s not painless, right? But the debt is out there, and I think that’s helping stabilize the market.”

Improving demand, constrained transactions

Parsons said multifamily absorption was on track for its third-best year on record and debt originations for their second-highest year. He forecast national rent growth of approximately 2% for 2026, while noting that market conditions remain below normal despite improving from the prior winter.

Equity investors have been slower to return, he said, as interest-rate increases have made acquisitions harder to justify. Parsons cited Camden’s decision to walk away from two third-quarter acquisitions after rates rose and sellers declined to reprice the deals.

The speaker identified in the transcript as the operator said a slide showed institutional multifamily sales volume had returned to around or slightly above pre-pandemic levels, even though activity remained well below the 2021 peak. Parsons cautioned that transaction counts measured by units would probably look weaker and that higher-priced properties may represent a larger share of sales.

Parsons said investors with long holding periods and flexible financing could still find opportunities, particularly in high-quality assets and locations. But he expects a widening gap between sought-after properties and older assets in weaker submarkets.

Debt maturities and construction

The operator said Walker & Dunlop had $6.3 billion of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans maturing in 2027 that were originated in 2017. Those loans had an average debt-service coverage ratio of 2.11 at the time of the discussion, compared with 1.36 when underwritten, the operator said.

The operator cautioned that refinancing could be more expensive because interest rates were higher than when the loans were originated. Parsons said he expects some troubled properties to face difficulties, but does not view the risks as systemic.

Looking ahead, Parsons forecast fewer than 250,000 conventional, market-rate multifamily starts in 2027. Higher borrowing costs are making projects harder to finance, he said, while rental demand has remained strong.

Historically, Parsons said, starts below 250,000 were associated with rent growth of about 4% roughly 10 quarters later. He expects a reduced construction pipeline to support above-average rent growth, although he stressed that outcomes depend in part on the broader economy avoiding a recession.

Market and policy outlook

Parsons said some Sun Belt markets that experienced heavy apartment construction were beginning to improve. Austin rents had moved slightly positive year over year as of October, he said, while Charleston was seeing effective rent growth of approximately 3% to 4%.

He also highlighted Milwaukee and the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, saying steady demand and limited new supply had supported those markets.

On policy, Parsons said he expected limited national housing-policy effects from the recent election but would watch developments in individual states, particularly Nevada and Wisconsin. He also argued that persistently high rates could restrain housing construction and eventually add pressure to rents and inflation.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance and advisory firm focused primarily on multifamily properties. It arranges debt and equity financing, provides investment sales and property valuation services, and offers capital markets and investment management services to property owners and investors. The company works with government-sponsored housing finance agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as the Federal Housing Administration, to provide financing options. Its services also include loan servicing and financing for other types of commercial real estate.

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