Workiva NYSE: WK is shifting its platform toward agentic artificial intelligence as it seeks to expand beyond reporting into a broader range of regulatory work, President and CEO Julie Iskow said at the 2026 Stephens Nashville Conference.

Iskow said the company plans to offer more end-to-end work for customers through agentic 10-Q and 10-K capabilities in 2027. Customers will be able to choose how much work they perform themselves and how much they delegate to the platform, she said.

Workiva has about two dozen solutions spanning financial reporting, sustainability management and governance, risk and compliance, according to Iskow. She said the company serves almost 7,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including about 85% of the Fortune 1000.

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AI strategy and customer adoption

Workiva has introduced an Agent Builder that lets customers create agents on its platform, as well as a package that includes Agent Studio and an MCP gateway, Iskow said. Customers can also use their own agents and connect them to Workiva’s platform, she said.

Iskow said the company’s emphasis is on producing outcomes that can be traced and audited, whether customers use Workiva’s tools or their own. She argued that the platform’s data lineage and auditability, developed over roughly a decade and a half, are difficult for competitors to reproduce.

“We’re always going to let you choose the level of autonomy, and we’re always going to let you choose the technology, whether ours or yours,” she said.

Customer attitudes toward AI have changed over the past year, according to Iskow. She said more than half of Workiva’s customer base has activated the platform’s AI capabilities, though only a portion uses them regularly. Many customers remain cautious, she added, and most continue to use the platform much as they have in the past.

Workiva has made basic large language model capabilities available as part of its offering without an additional charge, while some advanced AI features are included in premium product tiers, Iskow said.

Expansion and pricing

Iskow said the vast majority of Workiva customers probably use two or fewer solutions, leaving room to sell additional products. She said the company is increasingly signing customers with multiple solutions and expanding relationships after the initial sale.

Workiva has also rebuilt its governance, risk and compliance capabilities, with products for midmarket and larger customers, she said. New capabilities include automated testing and policies and procedures.

The company moved away from per-seat pricing about six or seven years ago, Iskow said. Its solution-based pricing takes factors such as customer size, complexity, number of entities, controls and data integrations into account. Workiva plans to use value- and usage-based factors for its Agent Builder package and newer AI capabilities as well.

Iskow said Workiva has also introduced tiered packages, allowing customers to start with core features and upgrade when they are ready for more advanced capabilities.

Partners and IPO customers

Partnerships are a key part of Workiva’s growth strategy, Iskow said. Working with partners helps the company sell more broadly within organizations, expand deals and improve sales cycle times, she said.

Workiva’s IPO business accounts for less than 5% of revenue, according to Iskow, but she described it as an opportunity to establish longer-term customer relationships. Companies preparing to go public can begin with private-company controls and reporting, then add SEC reporting and other products after their IPOs, she said.

Looking ahead, Iskow said Workiva sees its opportunity in broader regulatory and high-stakes work rather than entering more competitive areas such as planning, consolidation and reconciliation.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based software for financial reporting, regulatory compliance, sustainability reporting, and governance, risk, and compliance activities. Its platform helps organizations connect data across business systems, manage reporting workflows, and prepare information for internal and external stakeholders. The company's offerings support processes such as preparing regulatory filings, financial statements, sustainability disclosures, and audit and risk documentation. Workiva serves organizations across a range of industries and operates internationally.

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