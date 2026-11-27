XPENG NYSE: XPEV outlined plans to expand its driver-assistance technology, introduce a robotaxi for partners in 2027 and begin mass production of its IRON humanoid robot, as the company described a broader push to integrate artificial intelligence with physical hardware.

At the company’s AI Day, founder Xiaopeng He said advances in AI models alone would not solve the challenges of autonomous driving and robotics. He, identified as “Operator” in the event transcript, pointed to regulations, costs, safety and difficult road conditions as obstacles to fully autonomous driving.

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“We seriously underestimated the physical world,” He said. “The digital solutions cannot simply be copied into it.”

Driver-assistance updates and robotaxi plans

He said XPENG launched its second-generation vision-language-action, or VLA, system in March and updated it over the air in August. The company plans to deploy a distilled version of VLA 2.0 to vehicles using dual Orin chips, with a first batch of updates in December and additional models covered in the first quarter of 2027.

He said a newer version of the system can train without human intervention and that overall training is 10 to 12 times faster. XPENG is also developing capabilities including reversing out of tight spaces, driving across left- and right-hand-drive markets without high-definition maps, and selectable driver-assistance styles.

The company plans to make its Turing AI driver systems available to new car buyers worldwide in the second quarter of 2027, He said. He also discussed a co-driving feature designed to assist with acceleration, deceleration and steering while a person drives. XPENG plans to introduce the feature on two models the following month and expand it in batches starting in the second quarter of 2027.

XPENG has obtained a license for Level 4 demonstration operations of its robotaxi and plans driverless trials by year-end, He said. Level 4 refers to autonomous operation under defined conditions. The company expects to launch a customized robotaxi model, called YOYO-01, to the customer market in 2027.

Rather than operate a robotaxi service itself, XPENG intends to provide hardware and AI technology services to partners, He said. He also said the company’s research and development spending rose 31% in the first three quarters of the year.

IRON robot targets stores

XPENG plans to begin mass production of IRON’s hardware in early January 2027 and formally release the robot to the public in the second quarter, He said. A pilot at XPENG stores in China is planned for the first quarter.

He described IRON as a potential store employee or guide rather than a demonstration device. The robot stands 1.7 meters tall, weighs 62 kilograms and uses three XPENG Turing AI chips, according to the presentation. He said XPENG had built a robot data factory and an automated assembly line to support development and production.

He also acknowledged limitations: IRON is splash-proof but not designed to work outdoors in rain, and its hand capabilities remain at an early stage, limiting the range of tools it can use. XPENG expects to improve the robot through over-the-air updates.

The company expects robotics research and development expenses to approach 3 billion Chinese yuan for the year, He said. He added that a one-time sale of the robot would not support sustained development and that robots would eventually require subscription-based pricing, although XPENG plans to discuss IRON’s specific business model next year.

Charging and flying-car development

XPENG said it plans to gradually enable 6C fast charging on its 5C models through over-the-air updates. He said the upgrade would reduce the time needed to charge from 10% to 80% to seven minutes. The company also plans to begin deploying its supercharging stations globally in 2027.

On flying vehicles, He said XPENG’s ARIDGE A868 had completed transition flight testing, moving from vertical takeoff to level flight. He also said the Land Aircraft Carrier program was progressing through certification testing, with nearly 200 units produced for testing.

XPENG is discussing potential cooperation with other companies on technology that includes VLA software, vehicle architecture and robotic hands, He said. The company’s aim is to use a shared technical foundation across vehicles and humanoid robots while developing separate capabilities for each.

About XPENG (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. is a Chinese electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Guangzhou, the company focuses on combining electric mobility with software and connected-vehicle technology. Its vehicle lineup includes sedans, sport utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles. XPeng also develops in-car software and driver-assistance technologies, including its XNGP advanced driver-assistance system and XOS operating system.

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