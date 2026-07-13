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EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,971 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
EverCommerce logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • EverCommerce President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,971 shares on July 9 at an average price of $10.03, worth about $19,769. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Feierstein has been steadily selling shares recently, including multiple transactions in late June and early July totaling tens of thousands of shares. After the latest sale, he still held about 2.03 million shares valued at roughly $20.38 million.
  • EVCM shares rose 6.4% to $10.82 in Monday trading, with volume above its average. The stock remains below its 52-week high of $14.41, and analysts currently rate it Hold on average with a $11.25 target price.
  • Interested in EverCommerce? Here are five stocks we like better.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $19,769.13. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,031,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,377,740.37. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,798 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $17,980.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $100,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $103,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $51,893.58.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $10,572.60.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $112,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $54,150.00.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

EverCommerce Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of EVCM stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.82. 212,172 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,429. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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