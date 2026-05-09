EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from EverCommerce's conference call:

EverCommerce beat guidance in Q1 with $147.5M revenue (+3.6% YoY) and $40.7M adjusted EBITDA (27.6% margin), and pro forma LTM revenue of $596M , signaling stronger-than-expected operating performance.

revenue (+3.6% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA (27.6% margin), and pro forma LTM revenue of , signaling stronger-than-expected operating performance. Management is pushing an AI-first strategy (native, agentic features) and integration of ZyraTalk, citing early customer wins that have already driven job bookings and large time savings, which management expects to lift retention and ARPU.

strategy (native, agentic features) and integration of ZyraTalk, citing early customer wins that have already driven job bookings and large time savings, which management expects to lift retention and ARPU. Payments and the company's top six solutions are accelerating—top-six TPV grew 19.8% YoY and top-solution payments revenue rose 10% YoY—helping drive high incremental margins (payments presented as ~95% gross margin contribution).

are accelerating—top-six TPV grew 19.8% YoY and top-solution payments revenue rose 10% YoY—helping drive high incremental margins (payments presented as ~95% gross margin contribution). Multi-product adoption is improving (active multi-solution customers +32% YoY to ~131k) and multi-solution NRR >100%, but overall LTM NRR was 95% with a modest drag from declining legacy third-party partner payments.

Company reiterated full-year guidance (FY revenue $612M–$632M; adj. EBITDA $183M–$191M), repurchased $13.9M of stock in Q1, ended the quarter with $129M cash and ~2.2x net leverage, indicating continued buybacks and financial flexibility but material debt on the books.

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EverCommerce Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 98,224 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,347. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. EverCommerce has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised EverCommerce from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $77,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,895,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,042,150.56. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 2,120,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,966,162.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,514. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in EverCommerce by 863.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EverCommerce by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about EverCommerce

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About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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