EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $10.24. EverCommerce shares last traded at $11.5950, with a volume of 13,101 shares.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.99%.EverCommerce's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Get EverCommerce alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about EverCommerce

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded EverCommerce from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,592,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,637,955.71. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,514. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EverCommerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EverCommerce wasn't on the list.

While EverCommerce currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here