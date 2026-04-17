Evercore Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company's current price.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.05.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1%

PEP stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here