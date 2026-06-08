Evercore Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Evercore's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARE. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.46.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $51.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,429,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $295,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,298 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $72,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,322,000 after buying an additional 1,236,781 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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