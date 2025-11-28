Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Evercore ISI Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $458.00

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evercore ISI cut its price target on Deere to $458 (from $487) and kept an "in-line" rating, implying roughly a 3.03% downside from the recent share price.
  • Deere's latest quarter showed EPS of $3.93 (a $0.03 miss) while revenue was $12.39 billion, beating expectations and rising 14.1% year‑over‑year.
  • CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares at about $500.08 (≈$5.55M), and analysts' consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $519.45.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $487.00 to $458.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "in-line" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Evercore ISI's price target indicates a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $519.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DE traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.32. The stock had a trading volume of 523,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deere & Company Right Now?

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
The Best & Worst Stocks in the Market Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines