Evercore ISI Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $458.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $487.00 to $458.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "in-line" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Evercore ISI's price target indicates a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $519.45.

Shares of DE traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.32. The stock had a trading volume of 523,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

