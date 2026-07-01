Evercore Issues Positive Forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Price

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Evercore from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Evercore's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the company's previous close.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,723.5% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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