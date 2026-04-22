Evercore Issues Positive Forecast for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Evercore's target price points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.95.

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Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $193.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.56. Danaher has a 52 week low of $180.03 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

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About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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