Evercore Issues Positive Forecast for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore from $205.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Evercore's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.53.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $86.76 and a 52 week high of $217.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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