Evercore Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $300.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Evercore's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.73.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $264.79 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $273.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.58. The firm has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 8.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire

Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings

Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive

AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings

Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab

Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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