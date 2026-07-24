Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $386.25 and last traded at $385.5030, with a volume of 172251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.56.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Everest Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 price objective on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $387.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $351.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.97.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $630,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 12,322.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,205,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 449,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,102,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Everest Group by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 498,697 shares of the company's stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 321,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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