Evergy (EVRG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $1.3020 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $81.33 on Thursday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $301,526.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $736,492. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Evergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 21,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Evergy by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Evergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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