Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $81.78 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $63.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Evergy's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is 73.74%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,508,926.21. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $736,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock worth $465,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock worth $441,574,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after acquiring an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 263,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company's stock worth $185,822,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Evergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evergy beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.69 versus the $0.63 consensus and revenue of $1.44 billion versus $1.27 billion expected, supported by stronger demand and recovery in regulated investments. Reuters article

Evergy beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.69 versus the $0.63 consensus and revenue of $1.44 billion versus $1.27 billion expected, supported by stronger demand and recovery in regulated investments. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a new large customer, which could help future revenue growth and improve investor sentiment around load growth. AP/Bakersfield article

The company announced a new large customer, which could help future revenue growth and improve investor sentiment around load growth. Positive Sentiment: Evergy reaffirmed 2026 EPS guidance of $4.14 to $4.34, which suggests management still sees stable earnings growth ahead. AP/Bakersfield article

Evergy reaffirmed 2026 EPS guidance of $4.14 to $4.34, which suggests management still sees stable earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share, reinforcing Evergy’s appeal as an income stock with an annualized yield of about 3.4%.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share, reinforcing Evergy’s appeal as an income stock with an annualized yield of about 3.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Evergy’s higher interest expense was a headwind in the quarter, rising 14.4% year over year, which may temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Zacks article

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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