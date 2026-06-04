Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 600 Shares

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,358.80. The trade was a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 200 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $16,526.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 400 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $32,816.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $63,398.91.

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Evergy Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock worth $465,684,000 after buying an additional 105,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock worth $441,574,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evergy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,822,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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