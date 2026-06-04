Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Director Sells $16,526.00 in Stock

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $16,526.00. Following the sale, the director owned 480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,662.40. The trade was a 29.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 400 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $32,816.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $63,398.91.

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Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $81.89. 2,197,646 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,613. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Evergy's payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Read Our Latest Report on EVRG

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

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