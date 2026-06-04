Everpure (NYSE:P) Insider John Colgrove Sells 10,280 Shares

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $877,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,614,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,386,766.12. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, John Colgrove sold 200,000 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $17,186,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, John Colgrove sold 29,108 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $2,192,123.48.

On Wednesday, May 6th, John Colgrove sold 27,578 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,068,625.78.

On Tuesday, May 5th, John Colgrove sold 77,579 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,827,734.48.

On Friday, April 24th, John Colgrove sold 28,935 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,739.35.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Colgrove sold 71,959 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,447.54.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Colgrove sold 82,266 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $5,799,753.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, John Colgrove sold 16,840 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $1,179,810.40.

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Everpure Stock Down 2.6%

P traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.44. Everpure, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.59.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.88 million. Everpure had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Everpure's revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,891,025 shares of the company's stock worth $2,840,407,000 after buying an additional 623,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,501 shares of the company's stock worth $733,994,000 after buying an additional 88,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716,158 shares of the company's stock worth $515,972,000 after buying an additional 207,317 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 15.4% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,098,376 shares of the company's stock worth $343,485,000 after buying an additional 545,890 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 786.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,027,610 shares of the company's stock worth $337,554,000 after buying an additional 3,573,493 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on P. Northland Securities set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Everpure in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Everpure from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Everpure from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everpure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.32.

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About Everpure

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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