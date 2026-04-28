Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 28,935 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $2,025,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Colgrove sold 71,959 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,041,447.54.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Colgrove sold 82,266 shares of Everpure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $5,799,753.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, John Colgrove sold 16,840 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $1,179,810.40.

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Everpure Price Performance

Everpure stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,117. Everpure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

P has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a "buy" rating on shares of Everpure in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Everpure in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Everpure from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Everpure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on P

Institutional Trading of Everpure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of P. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everpure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Everpure by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Everpure by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everpure Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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