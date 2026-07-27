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EverQuote (EVER) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
EverQuote logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EverQuote is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 3. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.523 per share on $190.6 million in revenue.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.51 versus a $0.43 consensus and revenue of $190.85 million, up 14.6% year over year.
  • Analysts hold a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $24.17; the stock recently traded at $25.04, while insiders have sold shares totaling roughly $1.24 million over the past three months.
  • Five stocks we like better than EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EverQuote to announce earnings of $0.5230 per share and revenue of $190.5640 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $902.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised EverQuote from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Insider Activity

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 9,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $193,073.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 180,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,174.06. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $111,355.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,107. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,526 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,938 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Read More

Earnings History for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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