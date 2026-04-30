EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Down 6.8% - What's Next?

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.6850. Approximately 447,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 836,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered EverQuote from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Down 8.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $519.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.19. EverQuote had a return on equity of 57.65% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $195.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $26,918.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 86,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,303.12. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $215,112.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,819.46. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $272,489. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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