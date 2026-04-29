Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $4.0754 billion for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ES

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here