Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 million-$16.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everspin Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Everspin Tech from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everspin Tech presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everspin Tech

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 849,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,861. Everspin Tech has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Everspin Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.030 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everspin Tech news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 19,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $178,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 847,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,505.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Everspin Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company's stock.

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: MRAM is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin's non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company's product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM's fast write speeds and low power consumption.

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