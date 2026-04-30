Everspin Tech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 346% compared to the typical volume of 1,357 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everspin Tech from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everspin Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Everspin Tech

Everspin Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,416,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,551. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Everspin Tech has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Everspin Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.030 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everspin Tech news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 19,440 shares of Everspin Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $178,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 847,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,800,505.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Everspin Tech by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Everspin Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Everspin Tech

Here are the key news stories impacting Everspin Tech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Won a $40 million U.S. defense/mil‑aero agreement to supply Toggle MRAM process technology and engineering services — a multi‑year program that adds a large, defense‑sector revenue stream and validates Everspin’s position in military microelectronics. Everspin Executes $40M Agreement for Mil-Aero MRAM Applications

Won a $40 million U.S. defense/mil‑aero agreement to supply Toggle MRAM process technology and engineering services — a multi‑year program that adds a large, defense‑sector revenue stream and validates Everspin’s position in military microelectronics. Positive Sentiment: Reported Q1 results that beat estimates: EPS $0.11 vs. $0.09 est., and revenue $14.87M vs. $14.60M est. — the beat supports the near‑term growth story across industrial, transportation and data center end markets. Everspin Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reported Q1 results that beat estimates: EPS $0.11 vs. $0.09 est., and revenue $14.87M vs. $14.60M est. — the beat supports the near‑term growth story across industrial, transportation and data center end markets. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option flow: about 6,049 calls traded (≈346% above average), indicating speculative or institutional bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside and volume. (internal trading alert)

Unusually large call‑option flow: about 6,049 calls traded (≈346% above average), indicating speculative or institutional bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside and volume. (internal trading alert) Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: Needham raised its price target to $18.50 and maintained a Buy rating — adds third‑party validation and may attract momentum buyers. Benzinga

Analyst momentum: Needham raised its price target to $18.50 and maintained a Buy rating — adds third‑party validation and may attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance for Q2 was raised to $15.5–$16.5M (above consensus ~$14.7M), which supports growth expectations but depends on execution. Q1 Press Release / Guidance

Revenue guidance for Q2 was raised to $15.5–$16.5M (above consensus ~$14.7M), which supports growth expectations but depends on execution. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance for Q2 was cut materially to $0.000–$0.030 vs. consensus ~$0.07 — a clear near‑term margin risk that could weigh on sentiment if investors focus on profitability rather than top‑line or contract wins. Q1 Press Release / Guidance

EPS guidance for Q2 was cut materially to $0.000–$0.030 vs. consensus ~$0.07 — a clear near‑term margin risk that could weigh on sentiment if investors focus on profitability rather than top‑line or contract wins. Negative Sentiment: Company remains modestly unprofitable on GAAP margins and ROE (negative net margin and negative ROE), so any slowdown or execution miss could quickly reverse gains. Earnings Call Transcript

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: MRAM is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin's non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company's product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM's fast write speeds and low power consumption.

Further Reading

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