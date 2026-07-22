Evertec (EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Evertec to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $262.2390 million for the quarter. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm had revenue of $247.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Evertec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Evertec Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:EVTC opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Evertec has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $37.71.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Evertec's dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evertec

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez bought 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 80,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,858.70. This represents a 26.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian John Smith purchased 16,202 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $428,056.84. Following the acquisition, the director owned 88,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,330,825.24. This trade represents a 22.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 53,202 shares of company stock worth $1,292,557 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evertec

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evertec by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,786 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Evertec by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Evertec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 184.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 86,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company's stock.

About Evertec

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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