Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

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EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evertec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Evertec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 132.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Evertec by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Evertec by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company's stock.

Evertec Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Evertec has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $244.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertec's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Evertec

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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