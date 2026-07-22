EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Given "Buy" Rating at DA Davidson

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.55% from the company's current price.

Get EVI Industries alerts: Sign Up

EVI Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EVI Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $192.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.07.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 237.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in EVI Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It offers washroom equipment, such as washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and vended machines; finishing equipment comprising sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment, including conveyor and rail systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EVI Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EVI Industries wasn't on the list.

While EVI Industries currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here