Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) fell 9.6% during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoke has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.93.

