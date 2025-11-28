Free Trial
Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares down 9.6% after Berenberg downgraded Evoke to a hold and cut its price target from GBX 95 to GBX 35; the stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last at GBX 26.50 on 8,449,295 shares (about 230% above average).
  • Analysts are split (two Buy, two Hold) with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25, significantly higher than the current share price.
  • Evoke has a market cap of £119.17m, a negative PE (-1.06), and is trading well below its 50‑day (GBX 42.88) and 200‑day (GBX 54.11) moving averages, indicating ongoing downside momentum.
  • Interested in Evoke? Here are five stocks we like better.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 9.6% on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.11.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

