Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evoke shares fell 9.6% intraday to GBX 26.50 after Berenberg downgraded the stock to a hold and cut its price target sharply from GBX 95 to GBX 35, while volume jumped about 230% to 8.45 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—two Buys and two Holds with a consensus of Moderate Buy and an average target of GBX 87.25—yet the stock trades well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and shows a negative P/E, highlighting valuation and momentum concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Stock Down 9.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.93.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Evoke Right Now?

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines