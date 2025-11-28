Free Trial
Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank downgraded Evoke to a "hold" and cut its price target from GBX 95 to GBX 35, sending the shares down about 9.6% to GBX 26.50 with an intraday low of GBX 26.10 and volume spiking ~230% to ~8.45 million shares.
  • Analyst views are mixed—two analysts rate Evoke a Buy and two a Hold—leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of GBX 87.25; Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 108 while JPMorgan cut theirs to GBX 66.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~£119.17 million, a negative P/E of -1.06 (loss-making), 50-day/200-day moving averages of GBX 42.88 and GBX 54.11, and a beta of 0.84.
  Interested in Evoke?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.93.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

