Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Berenberg downgraded Evoke to a "hold" and cut its price target from GBX 95 to GBX 35, triggering a 9.6% intraday decline in the stock.
  • Trading volume surged to 8.45 million shares—about a 230% increase versus the average—while the stock fell to as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50 (previous close GBX 29.30).
  • Analyst views are mixed (two Buys, two Holds) with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25, well above the new Berenberg target.
Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

Evoke Trading Down 9.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.93. The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

