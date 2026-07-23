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Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives "Neutral" Rating from Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Evolent Health logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup reaffirmed its Neutral rating on Evolent Health and raised its price target to $6.75 from $5.50, implying about 21% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have been mixed on EVH, with recent target price changes and rating updates leading to an overall consensus of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.25.
  • Evolent Health reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, but revenue of $496.25 million came in below estimates; the stock opened at $5.57 and has traded between $2.10 and $10.35 over the past 52 weeks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.75 target price on the technology company's stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Evolent Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Evolent Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Evolent Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVH

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $496.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Evolent Health by 174.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 689,262 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 438,095 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,190,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 211,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company's core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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