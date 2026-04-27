Evolus (EOLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $72.2850 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Evolus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evolus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 116,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $570,760.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 618,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,824.41. This represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 29,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $146,680.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 430,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,350.38. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,504 shares of company stock worth $797,184 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company's flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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