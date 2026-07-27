Evolution Petroleum FY2026 EPS Reduced by Northland Securities

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum's current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum's Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

EPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.77.

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Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,948,657 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 166,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,218 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,703 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,156 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO₂ injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum's business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO₂ management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.

The company's primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO₂ field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.

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