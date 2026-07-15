Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EPM has been the subject of several other reports. Freedom Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities set a $4.50 target price on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.93.

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Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 0.5%

EPM stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $138.10 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,836 shares of the energy company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,222 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,194 shares of the energy company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO₂ injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum's business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO₂ management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.

The company's primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO₂ field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.

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