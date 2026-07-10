Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Carver purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,042.10. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kyle Carver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Kyle Carver sold 18,175 shares of Evommune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $415,117.00.

Get Evommune alerts: Sign Up

Evommune Price Performance

Shares of EVMN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 585,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,484. Evommune, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $33.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evommune, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evommune during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evommune in the first quarter worth $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evommune from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Evommune from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. William Blair cut shares of Evommune from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evommune from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evommune in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVMN

About Evommune

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients' quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evommune, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evommune wasn't on the list.

While Evommune currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here