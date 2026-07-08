Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Director Acquires $133,000.00 in Stock

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) Director Arthur Kirsch acquired 10,000 shares of Evommune stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $133,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Evommune Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EVMN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,142,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Evommune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evommune, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EVMN. William Blair cut shares of Evommune from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Evommune from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evommune in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evommune from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Evommune from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evommune has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evommune

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evommune

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVMN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evommune in the first quarter valued at $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Evommune Company Profile

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients' quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

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