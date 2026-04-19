Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Evotec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th.

Get Evotec alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 62.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company's stock.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of Evotec stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evotec had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Evotec will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Evotec

Here are the key news stories impacting Evotec this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Evotec with a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price target — a clear analyst-level catalyst that can support upward momentum. Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Evotec with a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price target — a clear analyst-level catalyst that can support upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: The research note lays out a multi-year earnings recovery: HC Wainwright projects FY2026 EPS of $0.03, FY2027 $0.19, FY2028/FY2029 $0.34, and FY2030 $0.48 — signaling analyst expectations for a return to sustained profitability that underpins the $7 target.

The research note lays out a multi-year earnings recovery: HC Wainwright projects FY2026 EPS of $0.03, FY2027 $0.19, FY2028/FY2029 $0.34, and FY2030 $0.48 — signaling analyst expectations for a return to sustained profitability that underpins the $7 target. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright provided quarterly EPS detail for FY2026 showing volatility (Q1 2026: -$0.11; Q2 2026: +$0.18; Q3 2026: -$0.03; Q4 2026: -$0.01). The intra-year swings suggest timing risk even if full-year profitability is expected.

HC Wainwright provided quarterly EPS detail for FY2026 showing volatility (Q1 2026: -$0.11; Q2 2026: +$0.18; Q3 2026: -$0.03; Q4 2026: -$0.01). The intra-year swings suggest timing risk even if full-year profitability is expected. Negative Sentiment: Street consensus still centers on a current-year loss (consensus ~ -$0.41) and Evotec has reported negative margins and return on equity recently — meaning forecasts depend on margin improvement and execution that are not yet proven.

About Evotec

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evotec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evotec wasn't on the list.

While Evotec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here