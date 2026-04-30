Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Update

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 409,474 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 349,478 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Evotec Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of EVO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Evotec has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter. Evotec had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evotec will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evotec by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 554,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 422,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Evotec by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company's stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Evotec by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,198,993 shares of the company's stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evotec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evotec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evotec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evotec

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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