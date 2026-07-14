Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 106040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evotec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evotec

Evotec Trading Down 11.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter. Evotec had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evotec AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Evotec by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company's stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

Further Reading

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