Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 7049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evotec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evotec from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Evotec by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evotec

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

Further Reading

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