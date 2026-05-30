Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $433.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.98%.Excelerate Energy's revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oliver Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,203.85. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

Further Reading

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